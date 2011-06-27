Used 1999 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.2/435.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length170.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Slate Blue
