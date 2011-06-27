  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Escort Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg24/34 mpg24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)281.6/384.0 mi.307.2/435.2 mi.307.2/435.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.12.8 gal.12.8 gal.
Combined MPG252828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5750 rpm110 hp @ 5000 rpm110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.7 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.50.2 in.50.2 in.
Front shoulder room50.8 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.39.1 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.1 in.49.4 in.49.4 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.34.0 in.34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room48.7 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length175.2 in.172.7 in.170.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2478 lbs.2531 lbs.2468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.26.3 cu.ft.12.8 cu.ft.
Height52.3 in.53.9 in.53.3 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width67.4 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Denim Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ash Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Slate Blue
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Slate Blue
