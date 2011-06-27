Used 1999 Ford Escort Coupe Consumer Reviews

LOVE IT elizabeth , 03/13/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my first car, got it when I was 16 I'm almost 19 now. When my mom gave it to me it had 150,000 miles. Now it has 215,700. Its been totaled twice. Been involved in a few more little wrecks. I've backed into 4 cars (hasn't messed up either car either time) the timing belt broke on it. Thought the motor was gone, but it wasn't. I tore the front end up and the hole drivers side door up by hitting a fence. It chirps wheels in second gear. I couldn't have asked for a better first car. Gas mileage. Filled it up today for 28$ itll run 300 miles a tank. My kids will probably be driving this car. I have a spare exact same car (but it has a sunroof) with 140,000 on it when the motor blows in this one. Report Abuse

Got it used at 80,000. About to hit 200,000 Rob , 02/06/2016 ZX2 Hot 2dr Coupe 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I heard that the automatics can be not so reliable. I have the 5 speed and I love it. No major repairs in the 6 years I've had it. Got it used with about 80,000 miles on it and it's going to be hitting 200,000 this year. I fully expect to get 300,000 minimum. This car is amazing in the snow and overall handling.The dimensions or center of gravity must be just right because this this is a serious trooper. I Live in North East Pennsylvania, I've commuted to my job as a snow plow driver in snow nearly a foot deep to where the bumper was pushing snow. Rain, snow, ice whatever you throw at it as long as you know what you're doing it can handle it all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very good car eskimopride , 03/20/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful i bought the car for 1200 and i only had to replace the altinator at round 95k its been replaced once before that. Its a sporty little coupe. The seats are comfortable for a 2.4 hour drive. I was surpirsed how much room there was in the back seat im 5;11 and i can have the seat where i would drive and still have a little room not much but better then the cavalier Report Abuse

She runs like a champ, no matter what Maleficus , 06/30/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my used ZX2 about 2 years ago, with 58,000 miles on the clock. Since then, she's only let me down once, and that was because I hadn't performed a regular maintenance item. The timing belt slipped so it wouldn't run, took it to a shop who didn't know what they were doing and they told me my cold air intake and header were why she wouldn't idle (at ALL). Well, they were wrong, the timing was still off. For a year, she's been running with bad timing and she runs like a champ, well, to a certain degree. As soon as I fix the timing (myself!), I'm positive she'll be back to her old zippy, fun self. Please, please buy one of these cars, you won't regret it. Report Abuse