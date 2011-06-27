Used 1998 Ford Escort Coupe Consumer Reviews

Can't be killed jaxson , 07/18/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is ridiculous. Got this in 11/01 used from some dude who wanted a car with cruise control. Had 56K miles on it, almost 8 years later I have 143K on it. No problems at all with this thing. Runs as smooth as it did the day i took it over. Oil is always clean, probably dont even have to get an oil change every 5k miles. I still have to replace the timing belt. The tie rods had to be occasionally replaced every now and then. But thats it. I wish this thing would die already so I can feel justifed to get a new car already! Report Abuse

Fantastic City Car jhs7 , 10/08/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've driven this car for the past 11 years and have had very few problems with it. It has enough power to be fun to drive, and to get you around slow trucks when you need to, while still getting good gas mileage. The best thing about it, though, is the amazing amount of cargo space for an economy coupe. Between the surprisingly roomy trunk, and the fold-down seats, you can actually haul quite a lot of stuff. I am regularly surprised at how much I can stuff into such a small car. On top of that, it's one of the best-looking cars in its class, (IMHO), it turns on a dime, and it fits in almost any parking space. The only thing it doesn't do well is snow. But then, what little car does? Report Abuse

LIKE THE ENERGIZER!!! IT JUST KEEPS GOIN AN GOIN!! mmfm , 12/24/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Ive had my 98 zx2 forever. She never lets me down. Im the third owner. The guy b 4 me literally drove the wheels off of it. didnt change the oil for 3 years over 41000 miles. when i got it did a tune up an a oil change.I only run the best. 93 octane ngk11 plugs an 8mm wires. castrol sytec fully sythetic. has 336,588 miles on it right now. still rips. took it to quaker drag strip ran a 15.3 at 91mph. bone stock. blew quite a few doors off it its time an will continue til it dyes on me. Its a fact if u take care of ur car ur car will take care of u. i have replace everthing on it once or maybe twice but i definatly got my moneys worth !!!!!5 STAR!!!!!!!!!!!!! Report Abuse

Phenomenal Rick , 09/07/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my pre-owned Escort coupe as a temporary replacement for my older car, until I could decide what I wanted. Well, I fell in love with the car right away and I've had it for five years. It has a great ride for a small car. I was especially pleased with how it runs with ease on the highway. Now, after five years, it has 90K miles and I cannot recall a single repair. I've only changed the oil on schedule, kept up with the rest of the maintenance schedule and replaced the tires. I've been very pleasantly surprised with this car. Now, with the price of gas, I really am glad that I have it. It is still one of the most efficient cars out there. Report Abuse