Used 1998 Ford Escort Coupe Consumer Reviews
Can't be killed
This car is ridiculous. Got this in 11/01 used from some dude who wanted a car with cruise control. Had 56K miles on it, almost 8 years later I have 143K on it. No problems at all with this thing. Runs as smooth as it did the day i took it over. Oil is always clean, probably dont even have to get an oil change every 5k miles. I still have to replace the timing belt. The tie rods had to be occasionally replaced every now and then. But thats it. I wish this thing would die already so I can feel justifed to get a new car already!
Fantastic City Car
I've driven this car for the past 11 years and have had very few problems with it. It has enough power to be fun to drive, and to get you around slow trucks when you need to, while still getting good gas mileage. The best thing about it, though, is the amazing amount of cargo space for an economy coupe. Between the surprisingly roomy trunk, and the fold-down seats, you can actually haul quite a lot of stuff. I am regularly surprised at how much I can stuff into such a small car. On top of that, it's one of the best-looking cars in its class, (IMHO), it turns on a dime, and it fits in almost any parking space. The only thing it doesn't do well is snow. But then, what little car does?
LIKE THE ENERGIZER!!! IT JUST KEEPS GOIN AN GOIN!!
Ive had my 98 zx2 forever. She never lets me down. Im the third owner. The guy b 4 me literally drove the wheels off of it. didnt change the oil for 3 years over 41000 miles. when i got it did a tune up an a oil change.I only run the best. 93 octane ngk11 plugs an 8mm wires. castrol sytec fully sythetic. has 336,588 miles on it right now. still rips. took it to quaker drag strip ran a 15.3 at 91mph. bone stock. blew quite a few doors off it its time an will continue til it dyes on me. Its a fact if u take care of ur car ur car will take care of u. i have replace everthing on it once or maybe twice but i definatly got my moneys worth !!!!!5 STAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Phenomenal
I bought my pre-owned Escort coupe as a temporary replacement for my older car, until I could decide what I wanted. Well, I fell in love with the car right away and I've had it for five years. It has a great ride for a small car. I was especially pleased with how it runs with ease on the highway. Now, after five years, it has 90K miles and I cannot recall a single repair. I've only changed the oil on schedule, kept up with the rest of the maintenance schedule and replaced the tires. I've been very pleasantly surprised with this car. Now, with the price of gas, I really am glad that I have it. It is still one of the most efficient cars out there.
awesome little car
Bought this car 7 months ago, haven't had a problem since, never had to replace anything, sure there are worn out mounts and all, but it's typical. Does 0-60 in 7.8! Cannot say enough good things about the fuel economy. I get 42 mpg on flat highway at 65, and 36 aggressive city mpg. Biggest complaint, the vibration and noise. Tires and/or suspension seem to amplify road noise, engine runs at 2900 rpm at 65 which can get annoying. And wheel hop when accelerating at traction limits is ridiculous. But it has a large comfortable back seat and a very inexpensive car to own. Great little car, wish Ford still made it with a Mazda suspension, Zetec engine, 6 speed and standard power EVERYTHING! Oh and yellow!
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1998 Ford Escort Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner