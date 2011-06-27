  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Escort
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

escort 330 k miles

dan299, 05/31/2013
bought the car with 156000 miles about 6 years ago..im at 330;000 and still running good had to replace the clutch,,but u should expect that with that mileage...other than that just regular maintenance.......

I really love my Escort

Terry, 06/24/2016
LX 4dr Sedan
This is my second Escort. I purchased my first 98 escort new and drove it to well over 300k miles. It was sadly taken out by a tractor trailer while parked, but was still running strong. I am on my second 98 escort (took me months to find one) and it's also great. Purchased it with 108k and have taken it all over the country since. Just like my first escort, this one just keeps going and going. I like dependability and economy in my vehicles and this car serves them both up with a smile.

Loretta

tbone0822, 10/04/2013
After having this car for a couple of years, we decided she deserved a name, Loretta. We bought her when she was already 12 years old but she only had 63,000 miles on her. Now she's got almost 150,000 and still going strong. The fuel pump has been replaced and a couple of other things, but she's never left me stranded. All of those were things that I needed to do, but she gave me the time to save the money and never quit on me. We love this car. She is now being passed down to my daughter who loves her just as much as I do.

98 wagon

mdwalker13@comcast.net, 10/23/2015
SE 4dr Wagon
Bought used in 1999 with 25,000 miles. Not a lot of power but fun to drive around town. Reliability has been better than average, interior and body/paint have held up well and average 30 - 32 mpg. A great second car and will keep it until it dies.

Can't be killed

jaxson, 07/18/2009
This car is ridiculous. Got this in 11/01 used from some dude who wanted a car with cruise control. Had 56K miles on it, almost 8 years later I have 143K on it. No problems at all with this thing. Runs as smooth as it did the day i took it over. Oil is always clean, probably dont even have to get an oil change every 5k miles. I still have to replace the timing belt. The tie rods had to be occasionally replaced every now and then. But thats it. I wish this thing would die already so I can feel justifed to get a new car already!

