Used 1998 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

escort 330 k miles dan299 , 05/31/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful bought the car with 156000 miles about 6 years ago..im at 330;000 and still running good had to replace the clutch,,but u should expect that with that mileage...other than that just regular maintenance.......

I really love my Escort Terry , 06/24/2016 LX 4dr Sedan 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my second Escort. I purchased my first 98 escort new and drove it to well over 300k miles. It was sadly taken out by a tractor trailer while parked, but was still running strong. I am on my second 98 escort (took me months to find one) and it's also great. Purchased it with 108k and have taken it all over the country since. Just like my first escort, this one just keeps going and going. I like dependability and economy in my vehicles and this car serves them both up with a smile. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Loretta tbone0822 , 10/04/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful After having this car for a couple of years, we decided she deserved a name, Loretta. We bought her when she was already 12 years old but she only had 63,000 miles on her. Now she's got almost 150,000 and still going strong. The fuel pump has been replaced and a couple of other things, but she's never left me stranded. All of those were things that I needed to do, but she gave me the time to save the money and never quit on me. We love this car. She is now being passed down to my daughter who loves her just as much as I do.

98 wagon mdwalker13@comcast.net , 10/23/2015 SE 4dr Wagon 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought used in 1999 with 25,000 miles. Not a lot of power but fun to drive around town. Reliability has been better than average, interior and body/paint have held up well and average 30 - 32 mpg. A great second car and will keep it until it dies. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value