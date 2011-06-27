Used 1997 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews
1997 Ford Escort station wagon
It drives like new. I enjoy driving it and it is a great gas saver. I can drive all day long and it is fun to drive it. It takes 5 passengers including me the driver. It drives very smoothly. I can put groceries behind the back seat. I can also put things on top of the car. It is very useful to me. I love it because it gives the same comfort just like a mini van or SUV. It is very comfortable. It provides what I need in a car. I do not have to spend a whole lot of money buying an expensive car because this one provides me what I really needed in a car. I enjoy driving it and I want other car owners to know that it is not just foreign cars that saves me gas. I am happy with it.
300,000 kms and still going strong!
Bought my Escort Wagon used and best money I've ever spent on a vehicle so far. Plenty of cargo space but small enough you can park anywhere. Put winter tires on it and is amazing around town; have passed half-tons stuck on the side of the road. Can even do some light off-roading. Easily put 2 kayaks on top and has enough clearance that you can get where you need to go. Little slow off the start but once its going has lots of pep. With regular maintenance its been very reliable and is still zooming along at 300K. And fuel mileage is awesome! Had a hatchback Escort before and wasn't too thrilled but the Wagon has really been impressive.
Ford escort 97 station
I bought this car a year ago second hand. I needed a cheap car to get me to work and just prayed it would not die on me even though it had 220000 K's on it. It now has 310000 It still gets me from A to B fine. Ive had the problem that it sometimes refuses to go into first gear. This problem has something to do with the sync rings in the gearbox but the problem just seems to sort it's self out. Other then that I have not r had any problems with the car. It is quite sluggish compared with all of these modern cars here in Europe and the suspention is like spagetti in the corners, but hey it is no racing car.
Nice economy vehicle with lots of option
We bought the Escort Wagon in June of '97. Only one visit to the shop since then for a mechanical problem, and that was to replace a failed emission control part (after 3-year/36,000 mile warranty expired, of course - our cost was $175.00). During a brake job at 43,000 or so we had to replace the front rotors - they were too thin to turn. The car is fun to drive, but not exceptionally quiet. The stereo AM-FM cassette is pretty good, and the options available are great. Our Escort is loaded - every option but a CD player. I use the cruise control daily!
Great Mileage
I bought this with 30,000 miles. Last year she rolled 210,000 and just flat died. I looked around for a replacement, but couldn't find anything that was even close to a match for comfort, mileage and room. I commute daily and need carrying room. I opted for another engine. It took a bit to get the bugs worked out, but now I am super happy with it. My mileage ranges anywhere from 30-33 depending upon the weather. I use this in the most adverse conditions daily. It has been through -30 temperatures and 70 mph winds, closed roads and snow so deep you were plowing with the bumper. I just can't match this one for a commuter car - my workhorse!
