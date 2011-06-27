  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/431.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity63 cu.ft.
Length172.7 in.
Curb weight2525 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.3 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Green Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Black
  • Aztec Gold Metallic
  • Bright Amber Pearl
  • Boysenberry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Thistle
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Royal Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Ultra White
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Ebony Satin Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
