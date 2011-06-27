  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1997 Ford Escort
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Ford Escort Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Escort
Overview
See Escort Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/431.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.7 in.
Curb weight2457 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Ultra White
  • Black
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Performance White Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Royal Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Boysenberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Metallic
  • Ebony Satin Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Amber Pearl
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Arctic Green Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
See Escort Inventory

Related Used 1997 Ford Escort Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles