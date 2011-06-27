Used 1996 Ford Escort Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ultra Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
