Used 1996 Ford Escort Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG303030
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg26/35 mpg26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/416.5 mi.309.4/416.5 mi.309.4/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG303030
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm88 hp @ 4400 rpm88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.50.4 in.51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.48.0 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.53.7 in.52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.35 cu.ft.35 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.170.0 in.170.0 in.
Curb weight2355 lbs.2385 lbs.2355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
