Used 1995 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews
Accidental Best Car
Old car was ding and needed a new one. Found a 95 Escort Wagon with 42000 miles for a good price and went home with a family wagon. That was 20 years ago and I am still driving the car every day with 323000 original miles on it. This car has been from the mountains to the desert on dirt and snow covered roads and numerous family vacations. Not planing on retiring the car anytime soon as it still drives great
A superior wagon for an economy car.
A smart choice.Plenty of room in the back for transporting furniture(we easily fit a 5'x40"x20" wardrobe in the back with the seats folded down).Thats alot of space for a small car.Visibility is excellent, easy to park in small spaces,and in five years,have only had it in the shop 3 times for minor repairs.The a/c cranks and still gives great gas mileage.It is very comfortable to drive and the front driver seat has great lower back support,a comfort for long rides.We've transported rugs,mattresses,plywood and many other items you would normally need a pickup for.No regrets with this car.
Cheap, but tough
We have owned this car since new, and it has become the car I love to hate. The hatchback/wagon design is immensely practical (why don't all brands have one?) and the mileage, at nearly 40mpg on the highway is great. Also, I agree with other reviewers that the drivetrain is as reliable as a hammer. Unfortunately, the interior noise level, complete lack of power, very weak brakes, and uncomfortable seats make this vehicle miserable to drive for any real length of time. Also, the quality of assembly is clearly lacking--doors don't fit right, wiring was faulty from new, etc.
A Great Compact Car
I bought the car with 62k and it now has 122k. I've owned it for 7 years. I change the oil and filter every 4,000 miles. Other than normal maintenance items, I've replaced the timing belt, cooling fan, gas tank filler pipe, alternator, battery and front brake pads. The gas mileage is between 35-39 mpg. By far, this is the most economical and dependable car I've ever owned! I'm 63 years old and will never part with it!
Long live to my Escort!!!!!!
This car is a mini-SUV to me :). It does not have the horsepower needed to make it more fast in acceleration, but is the faster that i know, I made 110 miles in the highway at full throttle!!!, and i felt secure, no tend to roll, exelent handling. But when is time to reapir it, is very Xpensive, and it ate lots of bucks. My mother had a roll-over in it recently, we are repairing it, but is to costly saddly, we are thinking in buying extra car, I hope a MS 2K at least
