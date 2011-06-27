Used 1995 Ford Escort Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
