Used 1995 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.9 in.
Curb weight2385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
