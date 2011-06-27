  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1995 Ford Escort
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Escort
Overview
See Escort Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity36 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2404 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
See Escort Inventory

Related Used 1995 Ford Escort LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles