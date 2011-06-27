  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Escort GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
