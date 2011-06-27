  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity36 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2419 lbs.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Red
