Used 1994 Ford Escort Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292929
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg26/34 mpg26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.309.4/404.6 mi.309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm88 hp @ 4400 rpm88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.37.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity36 cu.ft.35 cu.ft.no
Length170.0 in.170.0 in.170.9 in.
Curb weight2419 lbs.2325 lbs.2371 lbs.
Height52.5 in.52.5 in.52.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placenono12.1 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
