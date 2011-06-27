Used 1993 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best 2nd Car
Bought 8/07 w/94k miles. Only had to replace the MAF sensor when I bought it as the previous owner put tape over the check engine light. Use it for commuting (35 mi/day) mostly. Great AC, fun to drive, cheap on gas (better than my 72 Bronco). No oil leaks. This is my 2nd Escort SW, first being an 84 diesel. Both have been great.
Automatic versus Manual
Before I owned this car, a manual transmission 4 door wagon, I owned the same thing, except for in an automatic form. My opinion, the manual is the better of the both. Even my wife loves driving it, which is odd, because she'd always prefer automatics. It can get a little dicey in the winter, especially where I used to live in B.C., but it's the funnest car I've ever driven. I could have a little more leg room, but I'm only 5 foot 8, so it doesn't matter. My Escort is the plainest Escort you could ever get, but for some weird reason, it has power mirrors. The seats are manual, the locks and the windows. But that's what I love about this car.
Quality Wagon-but remember, its a Wagon
Bought it with 58K. Had no problems but struts, brakes and the rear springs. Nothing major. I was only 20 and owned a wagon. My friends thought I was smokin' funny stuff, but hey, it was like driving a truck that got 34 miles to the gallon and never broke down. Not bad if you ask me.
timing belt
All around economical and reliable veh. Starts excellent in cold weather -35 celsius. Recommended timing belt change=60,000 miles Mine failed at 69,000 Luckily no damage. Dennis
Love My Escort
I love my escort & it has been very reliable. Have taken many road trips with it & never had any problems.Other than normal maint. I have only replaced the clutch,the dr side cv joint and heater core. I have never been stranded in all my travels. In 02 it finally gave out w/163000 miles. Had motor replaced runs great now and odometer reads 200589 (actual is 63000 on new motor). Interior good cond and exterior no rust just some scratches and bumper damage from some idiot backing into me and not said a word. I have used and abused this car for multiple purposes. Think of buying another car but not sure I want to part w/my baby.
