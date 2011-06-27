Used 1993 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best 2nd Car COKLRider , 02/24/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought 8/07 w/94k miles. Only had to replace the MAF sensor when I bought it as the previous owner put tape over the check engine light. Use it for commuting (35 mi/day) mostly. Great AC, fun to drive, cheap on gas (better than my 72 Bronco). No oil leaks. This is my 2nd Escort SW, first being an 84 diesel. Both have been great. Report Abuse

Automatic versus Manual Canadian Driver , 09/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Before I owned this car, a manual transmission 4 door wagon, I owned the same thing, except for in an automatic form. My opinion, the manual is the better of the both. Even my wife loves driving it, which is odd, because she'd always prefer automatics. It can get a little dicey in the winter, especially where I used to live in B.C., but it's the funnest car I've ever driven. I could have a little more leg room, but I'm only 5 foot 8, so it doesn't matter. My Escort is the plainest Escort you could ever get, but for some weird reason, it has power mirrors. The seats are manual, the locks and the windows. But that's what I love about this car.

Quality Wagon-but remember, its a Wagon CrossCountryBabs , 09/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought it with 58K. Had no problems but struts, brakes and the rear springs. Nothing major. I was only 20 and owned a wagon. My friends thought I was smokin' funny stuff, but hey, it was like driving a truck that got 34 miles to the gallon and never broke down. Not bad if you ask me.

timing belt timingbeltwarning , 12/07/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful All around economical and reliable veh. Starts excellent in cold weather -35 celsius. Recommended timing belt change=60,000 miles Mine failed at 69,000 Luckily no damage. Dennis