Used 1993 Ford Escort Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG302830
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg25/33 mpg26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/416.5 mi.297.5/392.7 mi.309.4/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG302830
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm88 hp @ 4400 rpm88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Measurements
Height52.5 in.53.6 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Length170.0 in.171.3 in.170.0 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Curb weight2307 lbs.2419 lbs.2371 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Bimini Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
