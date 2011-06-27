Used 1993 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

1993 Escort GT, sad to see it go tarichra4 , 08/29/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought our 93 GT 5 speed with 36,000 miles in 1996, and had to let it go in 2008 due to rust. Was a great car, peppy 1.8 engine gave us no problems except for slight lifter noise and general maintenance. Dist. O-Ring, thermostat and sending unit ,radiator, hoses, small things. Tranny went through 2 clutches, and a 3-4 shift fork and synchronizer. Fun to drive; seems to want to go through front ball joints and outer tie rods though. Ours was blue with gray interior, started rusting around the rear wheel lips, and went like wildfire since. The back half of the car is so rusted in the lower rear panels, and the frame rails are severely rusted. Rear strut came thru, and found more rust on the towers. Report Abuse

WOW What a Car Car Crazy Kid , 03/26/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this car for my daughter to drive as a reliable, economical, fun to drive vehicle. It is that and a lot more. She has a van but needed economy for her drive to work, this Escort does it all.It gets 34 - 38 mpg, has plenty of go with the 5 spd and never fails to start or go in the snow. I knew what we were getting, we had a 92 LX and a 94 GT, really a shame Ford stopped making this car. The fold down seats and hatch features are great. It's fun to drive around town, turns on a dime and never takes a back seat keeping up with much newer cars. It IS noisy and rides a little rough but for under $750 what do you expect. Past experience says that maintenance will be inexpensive as well. Report Abuse

Best 2nd Car COKLRider , 02/24/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought 8/07 w/94k miles. Only had to replace the MAF sensor when I bought it as the previous owner put tape over the check engine light. Use it for commuting (35 mi/day) mostly. Great AC, fun to drive, cheap on gas (better than my 72 Bronco). No oil leaks. This is my 2nd Escort SW, first being an 84 diesel. Both have been great. Report Abuse

Automatic versus Manual Canadian Driver , 09/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Before I owned this car, a manual transmission 4 door wagon, I owned the same thing, except for in an automatic form. My opinion, the manual is the better of the both. Even my wife loves driving it, which is odd, because she'd always prefer automatics. It can get a little dicey in the winter, especially where I used to live in B.C., but it's the funnest car I've ever driven. I could have a little more leg room, but I'm only 5 foot 8, so it doesn't matter. My Escort is the plainest Escort you could ever get, but for some weird reason, it has power mirrors. The seats are manual, the locks and the windows. But that's what I love about this car. Report Abuse