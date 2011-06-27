  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

1993 Escort GT, sad to see it go

tarichra4, 08/29/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought our 93 GT 5 speed with 36,000 miles in 1996, and had to let it go in 2008 due to rust. Was a great car, peppy 1.8 engine gave us no problems except for slight lifter noise and general maintenance. Dist. O-Ring, thermostat and sending unit ,radiator, hoses, small things. Tranny went through 2 clutches, and a 3-4 shift fork and synchronizer. Fun to drive; seems to want to go through front ball joints and outer tie rods though. Ours was blue with gray interior, started rusting around the rear wheel lips, and went like wildfire since. The back half of the car is so rusted in the lower rear panels, and the frame rails are severely rusted. Rear strut came thru, and found more rust on the towers.

WOW What a Car

Car Crazy Kid, 03/26/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car for my daughter to drive as a reliable, economical, fun to drive vehicle. It is that and a lot more. She has a van but needed economy for her drive to work, this Escort does it all.It gets 34 - 38 mpg, has plenty of go with the 5 spd and never fails to start or go in the snow. I knew what we were getting, we had a 92 LX and a 94 GT, really a shame Ford stopped making this car. The fold down seats and hatch features are great. It's fun to drive around town, turns on a dime and never takes a back seat keeping up with much newer cars. It IS noisy and rides a little rough but for under $750 what do you expect. Past experience says that maintenance will be inexpensive as well.

Best 2nd Car

COKLRider, 02/24/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought 8/07 w/94k miles. Only had to replace the MAF sensor when I bought it as the previous owner put tape over the check engine light. Use it for commuting (35 mi/day) mostly. Great AC, fun to drive, cheap on gas (better than my 72 Bronco). No oil leaks. This is my 2nd Escort SW, first being an 84 diesel. Both have been great.

Automatic versus Manual

Canadian Driver, 09/25/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Before I owned this car, a manual transmission 4 door wagon, I owned the same thing, except for in an automatic form. My opinion, the manual is the better of the both. Even my wife loves driving it, which is odd, because she'd always prefer automatics. It can get a little dicey in the winter, especially where I used to live in B.C., but it's the funnest car I've ever driven. I could have a little more leg room, but I'm only 5 foot 8, so it doesn't matter. My Escort is the plainest Escort you could ever get, but for some weird reason, it has power mirrors. The seats are manual, the locks and the windows. But that's what I love about this car.

I'm now a Ford man!

Bradley, 08/25/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my 93 sedan with 65k on the clock and now have 76k+. I get 40 mpg around town and 48 on the hwy. It is a manual! I'm 6'1" and find the car adequately comfortable for 500+ mile trips to VA from NY state. Plan a trip to see friends in San Antonio TX this winter. The car feels brand new, smells new and the body is sharp. That is great considering all the salt on NY state roads in winter. It handles great in snow with care. Cold or hot weather no problem. Never owned a ford but love this car. My 70 year old mother loves it too. The fold down seats are handy. The insurance rates are great on it. Not flashy but I don't need to prove anything to anyone. I just need to think of a name for her. RUBY?

