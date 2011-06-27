Used 1992 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews
Reliable & Not Expensive
I bought this car as a second car to use on my private investigation job. I have driven it all over NJ and am now in NC. I only intended to get a year or so out of it, since it had 94K on it when I bought it in 2002. Now 6 years latter I still have it. It has hardly cost me anything since I bought it. A/C, everything works great. Getting 25 mpg around town and 30 on hwy. I would like something newer, but can't get rid of this car. Best $1,100 ever spent getting it.
The Super Wagon!
At 140,000 miles it has had almost no problems. It has a torquey engine that has good power at lower RPMs, but it seems to run out of steam in the 4,000- 5,000 RPM. The interior is functional and well designed, the exterior is conservative yet handsome and almost looks slightly athletic at certain angles. The engine gets good gas mileage no matter how I drive it. It runs well. Road and engine vibrations are felt throughout the car. It handles well despite its relatively soft suspension and the generous body roll. The steering is relatively heavy and is fairly frictionless, but it can be a little numb.
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1992 Ford Escort Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner