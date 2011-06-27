  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews

Reliable & Not Expensive

Tom Hendley, 09/23/2008
I bought this car as a second car to use on my private investigation job. I have driven it all over NJ and am now in NC. I only intended to get a year or so out of it, since it had 94K on it when I bought it in 2002. Now 6 years latter I still have it. It has hardly cost me anything since I bought it. A/C, everything works great. Getting 25 mpg around town and 30 on hwy. I would like something newer, but can't get rid of this car. Best $1,100 ever spent getting it.

The Super Wagon!

canadian1der, 05/31/2002
At 140,000 miles it has had almost no problems. It has a torquey engine that has good power at lower RPMs, but it seems to run out of steam in the 4,000- 5,000 RPM. The interior is functional and well designed, the exterior is conservative yet handsome and almost looks slightly athletic at certain angles. The engine gets good gas mileage no matter how I drive it. It runs well. Road and engine vibrations are felt throughout the car. It handles well despite its relatively soft suspension and the generous body roll. The steering is relatively heavy and is fairly frictionless, but it can be a little numb.

