  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1992 Ford Escort
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Escort Pony Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Escort
Overview
See Escort Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2287 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Red
See Escort Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Escort Pony info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles