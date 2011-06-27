  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1992 Ford Escort
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Escort LX-E Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Escort
Overview
See Escort Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.9 in.
Curb weight2464 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Ultra Red
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Vermillion
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
See Escort Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Escort LX-E info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles