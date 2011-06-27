  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity31 cu.ft.
Length171.3 in.
Curb weight2411 lbs.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Black
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Vermillion
