  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1992 Ford Escort
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Escort
Overview
See Escort Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.9 in.
Curb weight2364 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Performance Red
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
See Escort Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Escort LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles