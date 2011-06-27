  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2312 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vermillion
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
