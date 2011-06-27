  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Escort GT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2458 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Black
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ultra Red
