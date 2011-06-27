Used 1992 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Ford ever
I had a 2004 F-150 and a 2004 Mustang Cobra, yet the Escort is my favorite. It's the best 4 cylinder. I have the 1.8 dohc with performance mods. It runs good. I wish Ford made more vehicles like that.
Can't kill this --except the tranny : )
Religious 3,000 mi oil changes & front brakes every 30,000. That's all this reliable vehicle required. I never liked the transmission, and it's clear that many Fords suffer the same fate as mine... it went before anything else did. Since I had 144k miles on it, I felt the car didn't owe me anything. Before I donated it, the wiper relay went ($140 to replace by special order from the dealer) so I gave up the good fight. When the final tow removed the vehicle from my possession, I was sad. I sincerely believe a $1,000 investment in the car would have bought another 144k miles. Averaged over 30 mpg throughout it's lifespan, & took me from my 1st job out of college ('92) to my 2nd child ('05).
escort
the car was excellent
Great little car
Amazingly reliable car for the price if you can find one. It is by far the best car I have ever owned (thats why I still have it). It has only cost me app. $600. in repairs in the 6 yrs. I've had it. It has paid for itself over & over again!!
I want another one!
Have put 167,000+ miles on my 1992 Ford Escort, 5 spd. Trouble free except for AC problems at 165,000 miles. 33-36 mpg highway. Love it.
