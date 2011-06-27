  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Ford ever

1992 escort , 08/05/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had a 2004 F-150 and a 2004 Mustang Cobra, yet the Escort is my favorite. It's the best 4 cylinder. I have the 1.8 dohc with performance mods. It runs good. I wish Ford made more vehicles like that.

Can't kill this --except the tranny : )

David Pasette, 02/20/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Religious 3,000 mi oil changes & front brakes every 30,000. That's all this reliable vehicle required. I never liked the transmission, and it's clear that many Fords suffer the same fate as mine... it went before anything else did. Since I had 144k miles on it, I felt the car didn't owe me anything. Before I donated it, the wiper relay went ($140 to replace by special order from the dealer) so I gave up the good fight. When the final tow removed the vehicle from my possession, I was sad. I sincerely believe a $1,000 investment in the car would have bought another 144k miles. Averaged over 30 mpg throughout it's lifespan, & took me from my 1st job out of college ('92) to my 2nd child ('05).

escort

taisha stevens, 06/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

the car was excellent

Great little car

Male Escort, 01/31/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Amazingly reliable car for the price if you can find one. It is by far the best car I have ever owned (thats why I still have it). It has only cost me app. $600. in repairs in the 6 yrs. I've had it. It has paid for itself over & over again!!

I want another one!

meanjean, 09/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Have put 167,000+ miles on my 1992 Ford Escort, 5 spd. Trouble free except for AC problems at 165,000 miles. 33-36 mpg highway. Love it.

