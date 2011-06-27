  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Escort
5(41%)4(45%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

GT raves

baks, 09/16/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We bought this car with 115,000 miles for my husband. Works road construction and has the car has approximately 387,000 or 487,000 miles; he can't remember if he flipped it two or three times so far. We have only replace the alternator once, and a hose. Wonderful car, and fun to drive. Has some good get up and go!

Report Abuse

Reliable & Not Expensive

Tom Hendley, 09/23/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as a second car to use on my private investigation job. I have driven it all over NJ and am now in NC. I only intended to get a year or so out of it, since it had 94K on it when I bought it in 2002. Now 6 years latter I still have it. It has hardly cost me anything since I bought it. A/C, everything works great. Getting 25 mpg around town and 30 on hwy. I would like something newer, but can't get rid of this car. Best $1,100 ever spent getting it.

Report Abuse

Best Ford ever

1992 escort , 08/05/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had a 2004 F-150 and a 2004 Mustang Cobra, yet the Escort is my favorite. It's the best 4 cylinder. I have the 1.8 dohc with performance mods. It runs good. I wish Ford made more vehicles like that.

Report Abuse

Can't kill this --except the tranny : )

David Pasette, 02/20/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Religious 3,000 mi oil changes & front brakes every 30,000. That's all this reliable vehicle required. I never liked the transmission, and it's clear that many Fords suffer the same fate as mine... it went before anything else did. Since I had 144k miles on it, I felt the car didn't owe me anything. Before I donated it, the wiper relay went ($140 to replace by special order from the dealer) so I gave up the good fight. When the final tow removed the vehicle from my possession, I was sad. I sincerely believe a $1,000 investment in the car would have bought another 144k miles. Averaged over 30 mpg throughout it's lifespan, & took me from my 1st job out of college ('92) to my 2nd child ('05).

Report Abuse

Very good first car

that guy, 04/04/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car was a gift from my parents as a first car. The car is great. It gets good gas mileage and is fun to drive. For being only a 2-door the back seats are still roomy and I was able to fit my friends who are over 6 feet tall in it. But it's a good car and recommend it to first drivers because it's safe.

Report Abuse
