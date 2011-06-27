Used 1992 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews
GT raves
We bought this car with 115,000 miles for my husband. Works road construction and has the car has approximately 387,000 or 487,000 miles; he can't remember if he flipped it two or three times so far. We have only replace the alternator once, and a hose. Wonderful car, and fun to drive. Has some good get up and go!
Reliable & Not Expensive
I bought this car as a second car to use on my private investigation job. I have driven it all over NJ and am now in NC. I only intended to get a year or so out of it, since it had 94K on it when I bought it in 2002. Now 6 years latter I still have it. It has hardly cost me anything since I bought it. A/C, everything works great. Getting 25 mpg around town and 30 on hwy. I would like something newer, but can't get rid of this car. Best $1,100 ever spent getting it.
Best Ford ever
I had a 2004 F-150 and a 2004 Mustang Cobra, yet the Escort is my favorite. It's the best 4 cylinder. I have the 1.8 dohc with performance mods. It runs good. I wish Ford made more vehicles like that.
Can't kill this --except the tranny : )
Religious 3,000 mi oil changes & front brakes every 30,000. That's all this reliable vehicle required. I never liked the transmission, and it's clear that many Fords suffer the same fate as mine... it went before anything else did. Since I had 144k miles on it, I felt the car didn't owe me anything. Before I donated it, the wiper relay went ($140 to replace by special order from the dealer) so I gave up the good fight. When the final tow removed the vehicle from my possession, I was sad. I sincerely believe a $1,000 investment in the car would have bought another 144k miles. Averaged over 30 mpg throughout it's lifespan, & took me from my 1st job out of college ('92) to my 2nd child ('05).
Very good first car
This car was a gift from my parents as a first car. The car is great. It gets good gas mileage and is fun to drive. For being only a 2-door the back seats are still roomy and I was able to fit my friends who are over 6 feet tall in it. But it's a good car and recommend it to first drivers because it's safe.
