Used 1991 Ford Escort Pony Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2287 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Race Yellow
  • Smoke
  • Currant Red
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Alabaster
