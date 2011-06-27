  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1991 Ford Escort
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Escort
Overview
See Escort Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length171.3 in.
Curb weight2411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.6 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Smoke
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Black
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
See Escort Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford Escort LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles