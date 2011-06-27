  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1991 Ford Escort
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Escort
Overview
See Escort Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity36 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Black
  • Smoke
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
See Escort Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford Escort LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles