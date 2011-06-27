  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2312 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Race Yellow
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke
  • Vermillion
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
