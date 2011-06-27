  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Escort GT Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Escort
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2364 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Oxford White
  • Race Yellow
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Smoke
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
