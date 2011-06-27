  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1990 Ford Escort
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Escort
5(27%)4(39%)3(5%)2(29%)1(0%)
3.7
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Escorts for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,825
Used Escort for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great First Car - Except For Repairs

Gmercedesbenz, 07/30/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was my first car, and for $500, I'm not complaining. I bought the car with 77,000 miles on it, and it has now 87000 on it, but not without a few replacements. Alternator, starter, distributor, and some front end work was all the major repairs. But I cant' complain about the 30+ mpg! A little more horsepower would be nice, mostly for passing on the highway. But she still does 75 mph with ease on the freeway. Highly unrecommended for a first car!

Report Abuse

Cheap to own.

matt, 09/26/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Fairly reliable and easy to work on, parts are getting scarce. Enjoyable to drive and good acceleration with 5- speed and 1.9 liter engine.

Report Abuse

Sound Car

Wally, 04/20/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased the vehicle used with 106,000 miles, paid $1,000 and have gotten over 40,000 miles out of the car since. I've done only minor repairs myself. I have never gotten less than 25 miles per gallon, even driving in the city. One of the most reliable cars I have ever driven.

Report Abuse

Maybe I was lucky?

Jodenco, 04/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Escort we owned was a God send. Always reliable. We got rid of it when the light switch wiring developed a short and it would be too much trouble to replace the harness.

Report Abuse

it broke my heart

don'tbuyanoldFord, 08/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It was my first car. There was a little bit more than 100,000 miles on it when I bought it and it was 12 years old. The engine began to rattle after about three months. Then the ignition module broke down. The starter was changed as well. About four months after the purchase the "check engine" light came on. It just could not pick up any speed. The mechanic said it burns oil and is not worth further investment. I was heart- broken. I also found out that I bought it from an unofficial dealer. He must have known the engine was worn out. It was a waste of money and a lot of time at the mechanic's.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Escorts for sale

Related Used 1990 Ford Escort info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles