2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,540
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG40
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)610.6/525.4 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower165 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Outfitters Cargo – SkyBox +$1,135
Outfitters Cargo – Off Grid +$1,135
Outfitters Bike – FrontLoader +$1,135
Titanium Elite Package +$2,175
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Class II Trailer Tow Package +$495
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$200
Easy Access Cargo Shade (VP) +$135
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo +$80
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo +$90
Soft-Side Cooler Bag +$35
Locking Center Console Vault +$380
Steel Mini Space-Save Wheel +$110
Cargo Area Protector (VP) +$100
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards (VP) +$210
Black Roof-Rail Crossbars (VP) +$145
Wheel-Locking Lug Nuts +$75
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Panoramic Vista Roof +$1,495
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,668 lbs.
Height65.9 in.
Length181.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.8 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.1 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Iced Blue Silver Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Ebony, leather
  • Sandstone, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
