2021 Ford Escape Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 6250 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Titanium Elite Packageyes
Class II Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,300
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Front and Rear Floor Linersyes
Cargo Area Protector (VP)yes
Easy Access Cargo Shade (VP)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Splash Guards (VP)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locking Lug Nuts (VP)yes
Daytime Running Lights (Fleet)yes
Black Roof-Rail Crossbars (VP)yes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Maximum cargo capacity60.8 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight3534 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.7 cu.ft.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Desert Gold Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Sandstone, leatherette
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,300
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

