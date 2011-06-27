2021 Ford Escape SEL Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|190 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|12
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Equipment Group 301A
|yes
|Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Front and Rear Floor Liners
|yes
|Cargo Area Protector (VP)
|yes
|Easy Access Cargo Shade (VP)
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Splash Guards (VP)
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Wheel Locking Lug Nuts (VP)
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights (Fleet)
|yes
|Black Roof-Rail Crossbars (VP)
|yes
|Panoramic Vista Roof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|181.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3474 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|68.6 in.
|Wheel base
|106.7 in.
|Width
|74.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|All season tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|225/60R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,705
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
