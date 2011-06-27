  1. Home
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Base engine size2.5 l
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Titanium Premium Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,550
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,550
All Weather Floor Mats (VP)yes
Cargo Area Protector (VP)yes
Easy Access Cargo Shade (VP)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,550
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,550
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Splash Guards (VP)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locking Lug Nuts (VP)yes
Daytime Running Lights (Fleet)yes
Black Roof-Rail Crossbars (VP)yes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Black Roof Rail Cross Bars (VP)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Maximum cargo capacity60.8 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight3554 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.7 cu.ft.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Exterior Colors
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Sedona Orange Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Dark Persian Green Metallic
  • Desert Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Sandstone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,550
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
