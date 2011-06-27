  1. Home
2020 Ford Escape SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Weather Floor Mats (VP)yes
Cargo Area Protector (VP)yes
Easy Access Cargo Shade (VP)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards (VP)yes
19" Machined-Aluminum w/Ebony-Painted Pocket Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locking Lug Nuts (VP)yes
Daytime Running Lights (Fleet)yes
Black Roof-Rail Crossbars (VP)yes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Black Roof Rail Cross Bars (VP)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity65.4 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight3551 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Sedona Orange Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Dark Persian Green Metallic
  • Desert Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, leatherette
  • Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
