2020 Ford Escape Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escape Hybrid
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,400*
Total Cash Price
$33,555
SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,457*
Total Cash Price
$29,063
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,994*
Total Cash Price
$37,782
SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,156*
Total Cash Price
$29,592
Escape SUV
SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,400*
Total Cash Price
$33,555
SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,359*
Total Cash Price
$27,478
S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,295*
Total Cash Price
$37,254
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,393*
Total Cash Price
$38,839
S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,457*
Total Cash Price
$29,063
SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,961*
Total Cash Price
$26,421
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,848*
Total Cash Price
$35,404
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,652*
Total Cash Price
$32,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$955
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$4,950
|Maintenance
|$366
|$959
|$513
|$2,339
|$1,820
|$5,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$469
|$685
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,589
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,797
|Financing
|$1,805
|$1,452
|$1,074
|$672
|$243
|$5,245
|Depreciation
|$4,307
|$3,189
|$3,018
|$3,537
|$3,352
|$17,402
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,432
|$8,092
|$7,372
|$9,670
|$8,834
|$44,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$827
|$857
|$887
|$917
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$317
|$831
|$444
|$2,026
|$1,576
|$5,194
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$406
|$593
|$1,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,557
|Financing
|$1,563
|$1,257
|$931
|$582
|$210
|$4,543
|Depreciation
|$3,730
|$2,762
|$2,614
|$3,064
|$2,903
|$15,072
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,035
|$7,009
|$6,386
|$8,375
|$7,652
|$38,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape Hybrid Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,075
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$5,574
|Maintenance
|$412
|$1,080
|$578
|$2,634
|$2,049
|$6,752
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$528
|$771
|$1,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,789
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,023
|Financing
|$2,032
|$1,634
|$1,210
|$756
|$273
|$5,906
|Depreciation
|$4,849
|$3,591
|$3,398
|$3,983
|$3,774
|$19,594
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,746
|$9,112
|$8,301
|$10,888
|$9,947
|$49,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape Hybrid SE Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$842
|$872
|$903
|$934
|$4,366
|Maintenance
|$323
|$846
|$452
|$2,063
|$1,605
|$5,289
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$413
|$604
|$1,188
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,585
|Financing
|$1,592
|$1,280
|$948
|$592
|$214
|$4,626
|Depreciation
|$3,798
|$2,812
|$2,661
|$3,119
|$2,956
|$15,346
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$1,432
|$6,757
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,200
|$7,137
|$6,502
|$8,528
|$7,791
|$39,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$955
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$4,950
|Maintenance
|$366
|$959
|$513
|$2,339
|$1,820
|$5,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$469
|$685
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,589
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,797
|Financing
|$1,805
|$1,452
|$1,074
|$672
|$243
|$5,245
|Depreciation
|$4,307
|$3,189
|$3,018
|$3,537
|$3,352
|$17,402
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,432
|$8,092
|$7,372
|$9,670
|$8,834
|$44,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape SUV SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$867
|$4,054
|Maintenance
|$300
|$785
|$420
|$1,916
|$1,490
|$4,911
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$384
|$561
|$1,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,301
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,472
|Financing
|$1,478
|$1,189
|$880
|$550
|$199
|$4,295
|Depreciation
|$3,527
|$2,611
|$2,471
|$2,896
|$2,745
|$14,250
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,543
|$6,627
|$6,037
|$7,919
|$7,234
|$36,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$5,496
|Maintenance
|$406
|$1,065
|$570
|$2,597
|$2,021
|$6,658
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$216
|$520
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,764
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,995
|Financing
|$2,004
|$1,612
|$1,193
|$746
|$269
|$5,823
|Depreciation
|$4,781
|$3,541
|$3,350
|$3,927
|$3,721
|$19,320
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,582
|$8,985
|$8,185
|$10,736
|$9,808
|$49,295
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,105
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$1,226
|$5,730
|Maintenance
|$423
|$1,110
|$594
|$2,708
|$2,107
|$6,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$225
|$542
|$792
|$1,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,839
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,080
|Financing
|$2,089
|$1,680
|$1,244
|$778
|$281
|$6,071
|Depreciation
|$4,985
|$3,691
|$3,493
|$4,094
|$3,879
|$20,142
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,075
|$9,367
|$8,533
|$11,193
|$10,225
|$51,393
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape SUV S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$827
|$857
|$887
|$917
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$317
|$831
|$444
|$2,026
|$1,576
|$5,194
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$406
|$593
|$1,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,557
|Financing
|$1,563
|$1,257
|$931
|$582
|$210
|$4,543
|Depreciation
|$3,730
|$2,762
|$2,614
|$3,064
|$2,903
|$15,072
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,035
|$7,009
|$6,386
|$8,375
|$7,652
|$38,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$752
|$779
|$806
|$834
|$3,898
|Maintenance
|$288
|$755
|$404
|$1,842
|$1,433
|$4,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$369
|$539
|$1,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,251
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,415
|Financing
|$1,421
|$1,143
|$846
|$529
|$191
|$4,130
|Depreciation
|$3,391
|$2,511
|$2,376
|$2,785
|$2,639
|$13,702
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,214
|$6,372
|$5,805
|$7,614
|$6,956
|$34,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$5,223
|Maintenance
|$386
|$1,012
|$541
|$2,468
|$1,920
|$6,327
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$205
|$494
|$722
|$1,422
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,676
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,904
|$1,532
|$1,134
|$709
|$256
|$5,534
|Depreciation
|$4,544
|$3,365
|$3,184
|$3,732
|$3,536
|$18,361
|Fuel
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,616
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$8,084
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,007
|$8,538
|$7,779
|$10,203
|$9,321
|$46,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Escape SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$917
|$950
|$983
|$1,017
|$4,756
|Maintenance
|$351
|$921
|$493
|$2,247
|$1,748
|$5,761
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$187
|$450
|$658
|$1,294
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,526
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,726
|Financing
|$1,734
|$1,394
|$1,032
|$645
|$233
|$5,039
|Depreciation
|$4,137
|$3,063
|$2,899
|$3,398
|$3,220
|$16,716
|Fuel
|$1,386
|$1,427
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$1,560
|$7,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,021
|$7,774
|$7,082
|$9,289
|$8,486
|$42,652
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Escape
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Escape in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Ford Escape info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Buick Encore
- 2021 Trailblazer
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- Chevrolet Trax 2021
- 2020 Audi Q8
- Tesla Model X 2019
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 INFINITI QX50