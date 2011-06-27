  1. Home
2019 Ford Escape Titanium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.7/282.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,620
U0J03 - TI FWD Towyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
U0J04 - TI FWD Safe and Smart TI Plus Towyes
U0J01 - TI FWD Baseyes
Smoker's Package (Fleet)yes
U0J02 - TI FWD Safe and Smart TI Plusyes
2.0L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
355 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,620
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,620
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Interior Cargo Coveryes
All Weather Floor Mats (VP)yes
Cargo Area Protector (VP)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,620
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,620
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Splash Guards (VP)yes
Black Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Wheel Locking Lug Nuts (VP)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Maximum cargo capacity68.0 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3528 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Baltic Sea Green Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Sedona Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather/cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,620
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/45R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,620
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
