2019 Ford Escape Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escape SUV
SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,106*
Total Cash Price
$25,310
SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,855*
Total Cash Price
$32,144
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,855*
Total Cash Price
$32,144
SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,717*
Total Cash Price
$27,841
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,550*
Total Cash Price
$26,322
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,909*
Total Cash Price
$35,687
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,076*
Total Cash Price
$37,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$752
|$779
|$806
|$834
|$3,898
|Maintenance
|$288
|$755
|$404
|$1,990
|$1,581
|$5,018
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$369
|$539
|$1,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,057
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,221
|Financing
|$1,361
|$1,095
|$810
|$507
|$183
|$3,956
|Depreciation
|$3,956
|$2,425
|$2,295
|$2,692
|$2,549
|$13,917
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,714
|$6,433
|$5,888
|$7,853
|$7,218
|$36,106
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$955
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$4,950
|Maintenance
|$366
|$959
|$513
|$2,527
|$2,008
|$6,373
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$469
|$685
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,342
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,728
|$1,391
|$1,029
|$644
|$232
|$5,024
|Depreciation
|$5,024
|$3,080
|$2,915
|$3,419
|$3,237
|$17,675
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,067
|$8,170
|$7,478
|$9,973
|$9,167
|$45,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$955
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$4,950
|Maintenance
|$366
|$959
|$513
|$2,527
|$2,008
|$6,373
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$469
|$685
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,342
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,728
|$1,391
|$1,029
|$644
|$232
|$5,024
|Depreciation
|$5,024
|$3,080
|$2,915
|$3,419
|$3,237
|$17,675
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,067
|$8,170
|$7,478
|$9,973
|$9,167
|$45,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escape SUV SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$827
|$857
|$887
|$917
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$317
|$831
|$444
|$2,189
|$1,739
|$5,520
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$406
|$593
|$1,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,163
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,343
|Financing
|$1,497
|$1,205
|$891
|$558
|$201
|$4,352
|Depreciation
|$4,352
|$2,668
|$2,525
|$2,961
|$2,804
|$15,309
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,585
|$7,076
|$6,477
|$8,638
|$7,940
|$39,717
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escape SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$867
|$4,054
|Maintenance
|$300
|$785
|$420
|$2,070
|$1,644
|$5,219
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$384
|$561
|$1,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,099
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,270
|Financing
|$1,415
|$1,139
|$842
|$527
|$190
|$4,114
|Depreciation
|$4,114
|$2,522
|$2,387
|$2,800
|$2,651
|$14,474
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,063
|$6,690
|$6,124
|$8,167
|$7,507
|$37,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escape SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$5,496
|Maintenance
|$406
|$1,065
|$570
|$2,806
|$2,229
|$7,075
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$216
|$520
|$760
|$1,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,490
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,722
|Financing
|$1,919
|$1,544
|$1,142
|$715
|$258
|$5,578
|Depreciation
|$5,578
|$3,419
|$3,236
|$3,796
|$3,594
|$19,623
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,287
|$9,071
|$8,302
|$11,073
|$10,177
|$50,909
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,105
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$1,226
|$5,730
|Maintenance
|$423
|$1,110
|$594
|$2,925
|$2,324
|$7,376
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$225
|$542
|$792
|$1,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,554
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,795
|Financing
|$2,001
|$1,610
|$1,191
|$745
|$269
|$5,815
|Depreciation
|$5,815
|$3,565
|$3,374
|$3,957
|$3,747
|$20,458
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,810
|$9,457
|$8,655
|$11,544
|$10,610
|$53,076
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Escape in Virginia is:not available
