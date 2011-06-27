  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.1/471.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,700
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,700
SE SYNC3 Packageyes
Safe and Smart Packageyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
1.5L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Packageyes
SE Sport Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,700
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,700
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,700
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Interior Cargo Coveryes
All Weather Floor Mats (VP)yes
SYNC 3 w/Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation Systemyes
Cargo Area Protector (VP)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,700
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Splash Guards (VP)yes
Black Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Power Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Wheel Locking Lug Nuts (VP)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Maximum cargo capacity68.0 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3526 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Cinnamon Glaze
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather/cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
