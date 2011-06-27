  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2017 Ford Escape
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Escape
More about the 2017 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,250
See Escape Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.1/471.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,250
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Titanium Sport Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,250
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
355 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,250
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,250
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Interior Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
SYNC 3 w/Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,250
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,250
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Power Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Wheel Locking Nutsyes
19" Machined Aluminum Luster Nickle Painted Wheelsyes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Trailer Tow Class IIyes
19" Bright Machined Aluminum Luster Nickle Painted Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Maximum cargo capacity68.0 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3526 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Canyon Ridge Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather/cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,250
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,250
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Escape Inventory

Related Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles