Used 2017 Ford Escape SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.4/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
SE Leather Comfort Packageyes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
SE Cold Weather Packageyes
SE Sport Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
SYNC 3 w/Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Wheel Locking Nutsyes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Power Liftgateyes
Trailer Tow Class IIyes
18" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity68.0 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3678 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume132.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Ridge Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, leather/cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather/cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
