  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2016 Ford Escape
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ford Escape S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Escape
More about the 2016 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,590
See Escape Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/480.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,590
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,590
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,590
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Cargo Area Protectoryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,590
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,590
17" Sparkle Silver Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Wheel Locking Nutsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Maximum cargo capacity67.8 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3598 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume132.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Electric Spice Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,590
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
235/55R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,590
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Escape Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ford Escape S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles