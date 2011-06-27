Used 2015 Ford Escape Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Escape SUV
Titanium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,043*
Total Cash Price
$17,499
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,043*
Total Cash Price
$17,499
SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,549*
Total Cash Price
$15,157
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,610*
Total Cash Price
$14,330
SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,317*
Total Cash Price
$13,779
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$4,666
|Maintenance
|$931
|$1,247
|$325
|$2,374
|$2,050
|$6,927
|Repairs
|$665
|$771
|$899
|$1,049
|$1,222
|$4,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,179
|Financing
|$941
|$757
|$560
|$351
|$127
|$2,736
|Depreciation
|$4,423
|$1,681
|$1,481
|$1,312
|$1,177
|$10,075
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,855
|$7,520
|$6,419
|$8,331
|$7,918
|$41,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Escape SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$4,666
|Maintenance
|$931
|$1,247
|$325
|$2,374
|$2,050
|$6,927
|Repairs
|$665
|$771
|$899
|$1,049
|$1,222
|$4,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,179
|Financing
|$941
|$757
|$560
|$351
|$127
|$2,736
|Depreciation
|$4,423
|$1,681
|$1,481
|$1,312
|$1,177
|$10,075
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,855
|$7,520
|$6,419
|$8,331
|$7,918
|$41,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$784
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$4,041
|Maintenance
|$806
|$1,080
|$282
|$2,056
|$1,775
|$5,999
|Repairs
|$576
|$668
|$779
|$909
|$1,058
|$3,990
|Taxes & Fees
|$840
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,021
|Financing
|$815
|$656
|$485
|$304
|$110
|$2,369
|Depreciation
|$3,831
|$1,456
|$1,283
|$1,136
|$1,020
|$8,726
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,402
|$6,513
|$5,559
|$7,216
|$6,859
|$35,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$3,821
|Maintenance
|$762
|$1,021
|$266
|$1,944
|$1,679
|$5,672
|Repairs
|$545
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$1,000
|$3,772
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$965
|Financing
|$771
|$620
|$459
|$287
|$104
|$2,240
|Depreciation
|$3,622
|$1,377
|$1,213
|$1,074
|$964
|$8,250
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,889
|$6,158
|$5,256
|$6,822
|$6,484
|$33,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$692
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$3,674
|Maintenance
|$733
|$982
|$256
|$1,869
|$1,614
|$5,454
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$708
|$826
|$962
|$3,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$764
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$928
|Financing
|$741
|$596
|$441
|$276
|$100
|$2,154
|Depreciation
|$3,483
|$1,324
|$1,166
|$1,033
|$927
|$7,933
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,547
|$5,921
|$5,054
|$6,560
|$6,235
|$32,317
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Escape
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Escape in Virginia is:not available
