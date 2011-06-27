  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.3/483.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Leather Comfort Packageyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Chrome Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Area Protectoryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Navigation System w/MyFord Touchyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Panorama Roofyes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Trailer Tow Class IIyes
Power Liftgateyes
Splash Guardsyes
18" Sparkle Nickel Alloy Wheels w/Bright PVD/Chrome Finishyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3515 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume132.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Sunset Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Karat Gold
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
