Used 2014 Ford Escape Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Escape SUV
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,270*
Total Cash Price
$15,000
SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,134*
Total Cash Price
$11,811
SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,270*
Total Cash Price
$15,000
Titanium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,147*
Total Cash Price
$12,992
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,339*
Total Cash Price
$12,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Escape SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$4,613
|Maintenance
|$1,210
|$310
|$2,323
|$525
|$1,811
|$6,179
|Repairs
|$665
|$771
|$899
|$1,049
|$1,222
|$4,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,049
|Financing
|$806
|$649
|$480
|$301
|$108
|$2,344
|Depreciation
|$3,778
|$1,441
|$1,270
|$1,125
|$1,010
|$8,625
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,215
|$6,224
|$8,115
|$6,234
|$7,482
|$38,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$684
|$705
|$726
|$747
|$770
|$3,632
|Maintenance
|$953
|$244
|$1,829
|$413
|$1,426
|$4,865
|Repairs
|$524
|$607
|$708
|$826
|$962
|$3,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$826
|Financing
|$635
|$511
|$378
|$237
|$85
|$1,846
|Depreciation
|$2,975
|$1,135
|$1,000
|$886
|$795
|$6,791
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,043
|$4,901
|$6,390
|$4,909
|$5,891
|$30,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$4,613
|Maintenance
|$1,210
|$310
|$2,323
|$525
|$1,811
|$6,179
|Repairs
|$665
|$771
|$899
|$1,049
|$1,222
|$4,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$841
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,049
|Financing
|$806
|$649
|$480
|$301
|$108
|$2,344
|Depreciation
|$3,778
|$1,441
|$1,270
|$1,125
|$1,010
|$8,625
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,215
|$6,224
|$8,115
|$6,234
|$7,482
|$38,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$776
|$799
|$822
|$847
|$3,995
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$268
|$2,012
|$454
|$1,569
|$5,352
|Repairs
|$576
|$668
|$779
|$909
|$1,058
|$3,990
|Taxes & Fees
|$728
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$909
|Financing
|$699
|$562
|$416
|$261
|$94
|$2,031
|Depreciation
|$3,273
|$1,249
|$1,100
|$975
|$875
|$7,470
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,847
|$5,391
|$7,029
|$5,400
|$6,480
|$33,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$711
|$733
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$3,777
|Maintenance
|$991
|$254
|$1,902
|$430
|$1,483
|$5,060
|Repairs
|$545
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$1,000
|$3,772
|Taxes & Fees
|$688
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$859
|Financing
|$660
|$531
|$393
|$246
|$88
|$1,920
|Depreciation
|$3,094
|$1,180
|$1,040
|$921
|$827
|$7,063
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,365
|$5,097
|$6,646
|$5,105
|$6,127
|$31,339
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Escape in Virginia is:not available
Legal
